CRPF constable commits suicide in Maharashtra

Constable Amit Kumar was on sentry duty since 7 am on Friday at the headquarters of the CRPF’s battalion no. 37 in Aheri taluka, about 120 kms from here. Constable Amit Kumar was on sentry duty since 7 am on Friday at the headquarters of the CRPF’s battalion no. 37 in Aheri taluka, about 120 kms from here.

A 29-year-old jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon here this morning, an official said.

Constable Amit Kumar was on sentry duty since 7 am on Friday at the headquarters of the CRPF’s battalion no. 37 in Aheri taluka, about 120 kms from here.

While on duty, he allegedly fired two shots at himself with his service rifle, a senior CRPF official told PTI.

Kumar’s colleagues rushed him to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to the injuries on the way, he said.

The constable, hailing from Haryana, was transferred to the CRPF’s headquarters in Aheri from Arunachal Pradesh around seven months ago, the official said.

Sometime back he had gone to his hometown on a vacation and resumed services last month, he said.

The district police have lodged an accidental death report and initiated an investigation, the official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App