CRPF CO grievously injured in Jammu and Kashmir encounter undergoes surgery

All India Institute of Medican Sciences (File Photo) All India Institute of Medican Sciences (File Photo)

CRPF Commanding Officer Chetan Kumar Cheetah, who was grievously injured in an encounter with militants in North Kashmir, underwent brain surgery on Wednesday even as he remains “critical”. According to AIIMS Trauma Centre sources, the officer is currently admitted to the ICU and underwent brain surgery. Doctors said the officer had fractures in the upper limb, head injuries and “maxillofacial” injury. He is under constant observation, they added.

45-year-old Cheetah was flown in an air ambulance from Srinagar on Tuesday from the military hospital where he was initially admitted after the encounter.

Hailing from Rajasthan, Cheetah bore the initial brunt of the attack in Hajjan area where a joint team of army, CRPF and state police had laid siege following intelligence inputs that two foreign terrorists were hiding in the area. Cheetah, who commands 45th Battalion of the CRPF, received gunshot wounds in his eye, hands, waist, and pelvic region, they added.

45-year-old Cheetah commands the 45th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed in the Kashmir valley.