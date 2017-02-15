CRPF CO grievously injured in J-K encounter airlifted to AIIMS

CRPF Commanding Officer Chetan Kumar Cheetah, who was grievously injured in today’s encounter with militants in North Kashmir, was airlifted to AIIMS after his condition deteriorated. Hailing from Rajasthan, Cheetah bore the initial brunt of the attack in Hajjan area where a joint team of army, CRPF and state police had laid a seize following an intelligence input that two foreign terrorists were hiding in the area.

He was shifted to Army Base hospital in Srinagar but upon seeing his condition, which required expertise from various fields of medicine including neurology, a decision was taken to shift him to Delhi, officials said.

Special Director General of CRPF S N Shrivastava, who looks after Jammu and Kashmir, immediately requestioned an air ambulance to shift him to the national capital, they said.

After the encounter, Shrivastava, who is posted in Jammu, rushed to the spot to boost the morale of his officers and jawans, they said.

45-year-old Cheetah, who commands 45th Battalion of the CRPF, had received gunshot wounds in his eye, hands, waist and pelvic region, they added.