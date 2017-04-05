Had firm belief that he would win battle with death, says Chetan Cheetah’s wife

Cheetah was critically wounded during a joint operation in the Hajin area of Bandipora district in North Kashmir on February 14. Cheetah was critically wounded during a joint operation in the Hajin area of Bandipora district in North Kashmir on February 14.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandant Chetan Kumar Cheetah, who was shot at least nine times during an encounter, had a miraculous recovery as he was discharged from the AIIMS trauma centre earlier on Wednesday. His wife Uma Singh stood by him all through with a steely resolve that he will eventually make it through. She said his recovery from nine bullet wounds was nothing short of a miracle, adding that she had firm belief Cheetah would fight back just like he did during the encounter. Cheetah was critically wounded during a joint operation in the Hajin area of Bandipora district in North Kashmir on February 14. The commandant suffered injuries to his head, upper limbs, waist, and pelvic region, hands, right eye and suffered a “maxillofacial” injury.

Uma, who is the daughter of an Indian Army officer, said she knew Cheetah from her school days. She further said that he is a fighter and a man of commitment. In a statement to news agency PTI, Uma said: “He is a fighter. He fought this battle with death as he does when he wears his uniform to combat terrorists and militants. I was sure he will be victorious as he has always been in the line of duty.”

While the hospital staff were preparing for his discharge, Uma recalled the day Cheetah was grievously injured. She had joined him in the air ambulance at the Srinagar Airport as he was transported to AIIMS Trauma Centre. “His eyes were closed, he was completely unconscious but the moment I saw him breathing, I knew he will make it through,” Uma said. Talking to PTI, she added: “Doctors would say he was in coma, but whenever I would meet him and hold his hands, he would respond by moving his fingers. That strengthened my faith that he was coming back to me,” she said.

