CRPF camps may double as centres for govt schemes

At the Burkapal camp of the CRPF. (Photo: Dipankar Ghose) At the Burkapal camp of the CRPF. (Photo: Dipankar Ghose)

The Union Home Ministry has drawn up a plan to develop CRPF camps in Maoist-hit areas into distribution centres for the government’s schemes, sources have said. The proposal comes at a time there has been a sharp rise in the number of attacks on security forces in Maoist-hit areas.

The proposal, named Camp Village Development, says the CRPF base camps also act as distribution centres for central government programmes since they are the “most secure” establishments in remote locations.

According to the ministry, local administration representatives like panchayat heads and block development officers, who are key in implementation of central schemes, will also be present at these centres, said officials. The ministry is learnt to have written to other ministries, seeking support for the proposal. The plan is likely to be first initiated in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Confirming this, Minister of State (Home) Hansraj G Ahir said, “Any village where a camp is located, we will set up centres through which the Narendra Modi government’s schemes can be delivered to tribals. The locals need to understand that the security camps are sahayata kendras (help centres) and not bandook kendras (weapon centres).”

“It will also help the forces diversify their civil action programmes and reach out to the locals,” said a Home Ministry official.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App