CRPF camp killings: Probe hints at quarrel between constable, seniors

A preliminary inquiry by CRPF and Chhattisgarh police has hinted at longstanding differences between CRPF constable Sant Ram Yadav and his colleagues, four of whom he allegedly shot dead and injured a fifth one on December 9.

Yadav told reporters Sunday that the victims died after firing at each other and that he did not have any role in the killings at Basaguda camp in Bijapur. He alleged that he was framed because he knew about “what went on” in the camp and hinted at fake encounters. He said he would speak out in front of media later. Yadav’s outburst came as he was being taken away by the police from the camp to Bijapur.

D M Awasthi, special director-general for anti-Maoist operations, who visited the camp, said: “It seems the accused had a grudge against the victims, who were his seniors. There seems to have been a quarrel. We cannot say at this point, however, if the attack was premeditated.”

Sources in Bijapur said Yadav had problems with all five personnel he allegedly attacked. On the other hand, the source said, the victims often accused Yadav of leaving the camp without permission to drink in a nearby village.

“Yadav wanted a post close to the outer periphery which had access to the village, but he was moved to another side. He thought he was being targeted and had quarrels with his seniors. It is possible that he felt so aggrieved that he shot all five men in a pre-planned manner,” a police officer said.

