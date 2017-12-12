CRPF camp killings: Constable planned attack on CRPF men, says probe team

Yadav’s outburst came as he was being taken away by the police from the camp to Bijapur. (ANI Photo) Yadav’s outburst came as he was being taken away by the police from the camp to Bijapur. (ANI Photo)

Two days after a CRPF constable opened fire inside Basaguda camp, in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, killing four CRPF personnel and injuring a fifth one, initial investigations point towards premeditated shooting, officers said on Monday. After his arrest following the shooting episode on Saturday, constable Sant Ram Yadav had told the media in Bijapur that he was being framed.

According to the version of events put together by senior CRPF officers investigating the case, Yadav had a dispute with three of the five men he shot at.

A senior officer with knowledge of the probe said, “Yadav was earlier posted at one part of the camp on sentry duty which had access to a village. His seniors suspected he went there without permission and possibly consumed alcohol. Since this is against the rules and endangers discipline, he was posted at an inside post. He began carrying a grudge after that.”

An officer who questioned witnesses and Yadav told The Indian Express, “Yadav returned to his barrack after duty ended in late (Saturday) afternoon and deposited his own weapon. He then walked to the barracks of senior inspectors and picked up two rifles, seemingly to carry out the act.”

He allegedly walked to the back of the camp, where four personnel were in the kitchen garden. “Yadav had an issue with Sub Inspector V K Sharma and ASI Gajanand Singh. Of the two others, Rajveer and Megh Singh, one had arrived at the camp a week before, and the other was due to be transferred out,” the officer said. “Yadav opened fire from an AK-47…all four were hit. After he emptied one cartridge and was putting another one in, Gajanand, who was the farthest, managed to escape despite injuries.”

The three others died.

The next person Yadav allegedly spotted was constable G S Rao. “Rao served food to sub inspectors, and Yadav believed he was on their side. He opened fire, killing him,” an officer said.

Believing that one section of the camp was under Maoist attack, the commanding officer and three others rushed to the site and found Yadav carrying two weapons. “The officer initially didn’t know Yadav had fired, and asked him what had happened. Yadav himself said he had killed four people, and asked the commanding officer to step out of the way because he had no enmity with him…” an official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App