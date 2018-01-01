CRPF camp attack: 16-year-old suicide bomber among 3 JeM militants killed in Pulwama

A 16-year-old suicide bomber was among the three militants killed in Sunday’s attack on a CRPF training camp in Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Pakistan’s Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Monday released an undated, eight-minute video of his appeal to Kashmiri youths and Muslims across the country to join the “fight against India”.
The teenage militant, identified as Fardeen Khanday, son of a Jammu-Kashmir policeman, begins the video by saying: “By the time the video is released I will already be a new guest in heaven.” Seated amidst a huge cache of ammunition and grenades, Khanday claims unemployment was not pushing Kashmiri youths towards militancy. “The fact is that it is nothing (but) propaganda. The importance of jihad increases when infidels occupy our land and threaten the modesty of our women. My friends and I have listened to the call of Quran and plunged into the battlefield of jihad. This will continue till the last occupying soldier is present in Kashmir,” he was quoted as saying by IANS.
Police said Khanday, a resident of Tral in south Kashmir, joined militancy only three months ago. In the video, he also talks about the demolition of Babri Masjid as well as attacks on security forces blamed on the Jaish. “Even after repeated claims by Indian security forces and agencies, Jaish-e-Mohammad has not been wiped out from the Valley. Jaish is not so weak. It is impossible to stop Jaish-e-Mohammad… We are roaring,” Khanday says in the recorded video.
On Sunday, five CRPF security personnel were killed and three injured in the fidayeen attack on a CRPF training camp. Security forces today recovered the body of the third militant after briefly suspending the search operation last night.
with IANS inputs
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jan 1, 2018 at 5:22 pmDoval went to Thailand and talked to Pakistani NSA , and this is their response. IN 2015 , our dimwit PM went all the way to Pakistan and hugged nawaz sharif , and 1 week later we were attacked at Pathankot. Our PM and his advisers are not only SPINELESS, but they are also incredibly dumb.Reply
- Jan 1, 2018 at 5:10 pmQuran-Notion of 72 Virgins in Islamic Paradise-truth is very clear, 72 Virginsnotion has its origins in Quran, says that those who fight in the way of Allah and killed will be given great reward. It stipulate's that Muslims will be awarded with women in Islamic heaven. It even describes their physical attributes, large eyes and big firm round "swelling br-eas-ts" that are not inclined to sagging, Quran refers to these virgins as houri, The smallest reward for the people of Heaven is an abode where there are eighty thousand servants and 72 houri,-and all will have appetizing vag-in-as.--Being consistent with its sexual obsession and predatory practices, the Quran permits pedophilia, discusses rape in detail, that men can rape female slaves and captives in front of their husbands, Other writings advise that when having se-x with captives, it's better if you don't pull out at the end -(Q 56:22) (Q 78:33)-(Q 23:6)-(Q 4:24)--(sura 65:4)--Hadith 2786,--Sahih Bukhari 3:46:718--Jai hind.Reply
- Jan 1, 2018 at 5:09 pmThe frustration of Pakistan's JeM sounds hilarious. When nothing goes the way one wants one tends to behave the way Pakistan's ISI and in general political leadership have been showcasing since the Independence. Aam Aadami of Pakistan wants peace however due to a dangerous combination of Illiteracy, Disparity, Mulla-Maulavis, ISI, dominant Army and no tooth political leadership has taken toll of Pakistan since its birth. And Aam Aadami has no choice but to take someone's side to live a normal life there. All these extremists already know that snatching even a millimetre of Indian land is beyond their capacity and hence they resort to something like this with the help of uneducated youth. Unless India takes stern action against these bodies, nothing is going to change. I feel slowly steadily India is moving towards that.Reply
- Jan 1, 2018 at 5:09 pmWhy is this newspaper acting as a mouthpiece of JeM? they are looking at the world through the eyes of terrorists.Reply
- Jan 1, 2018 at 5:04 pmSecurity forces should now Attack the leaders and masterminds who are brainwashing and using these poor brainless and illiterates.Reply
- Load More Comments