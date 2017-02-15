Restrictions in parts of Kulgam ahead of separatist march

Authorities on Wednesday imposed restrictions in parts of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district as a precautionary measure in view of separatists’ call for a march to protest the death of two civilians there on Sunday. (Representational Image) Authorities on Wednesday imposed restrictions in parts of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district as a precautionary measure in view of separatists’ call for a march to protest the death of two civilians there on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Authorities on Wednesday imposed restrictions in parts of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district as a precautionary measure in view of separatists’ call for a march to protest the death of two civilians there on Sunday. Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPc have been imposed in some sensitive areas of the district, including Kulgam town, to maintain law and order, Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, told PTI.

Bhat said the curbs on the assembly of people have been imposed as a precautionary measure keeping in mind the ‘Kulgam Chalo’ march that is scheduled for Wednesday.

He said the situation was normal in the area but security forces were maintaining a tight vigil.

Separatist groups, including chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, along with JKLF chief Yasin Malik, have called for the march to Kulgam on Wednesday to protest the death of two civilians on Sunday.

One civilian was killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Frisal area of the district.

Another was killed during protests that had broken out in the area after the encounter in which four militants and two army personnel were killed.