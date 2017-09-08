CrPC amendment gets Prez nod, undertrials can now be produced in courts through video conference

The Bill was moved by the Gujarat government to amend Section 273 of the CrPC with an aim to expedite trial of pending criminal cases. (File) The Bill was moved by the Gujarat government to amend Section 273 of the CrPC with an aim to expedite trial of pending criminal cases. (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to a Legislative Bill of the Gujarat government that envisages production of undertrial prisoners in courts through video conference instead of physical production through amendment in the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The Bill was moved by the Gujarat government to amend Section 273 of the CrPC with an aim to expedite trial of pending criminal cases. As per the amended section in the Bill, authorities can produce the accused through video

conference instead of physically producing them in the court room, wherever the facility is available.

Announcing this, an official release on Friday said that this amendment will ensure that less number of police officials and police vehicles will be put in bandobast to produce the undertrial prisoners in courts. It will, the release added, expedite the criminal trials.

The release further added that on many occasions, witnesses’ time and money were wasted when the undertrial prisoners could not be produced on time. Now, the release said, such waste of time and money will be prevented.

