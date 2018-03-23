Cross-voting charges fly thick and fast in Rajya Sabha elections

Claims of cross-voting marred elections to Rajya Sabha in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Jharkhand Friday and the Jharkhand Opposition even approached the Election Commission in New Delhi, complaining about cross-voting from their ranks. In Uttar Pradesh, a tantalizing numerical contest was on between the ruling BJP and the Opposition combine of SP-BSP-Congress for one seat. On the remaining nine seats, BJP candidates were set to take eight and SP one on the basis of secured numbers required to win on first preference votes.
For the tenth seat, BSP’s Bhimrao Ambedkar was locked in a keen contest with BJP’s additional candidate Anil Agrawal. While the numbers from the SP-BSP-Congress combine placed Ambedkar with more first preference votes than Agrawal, both were likely to fall short of the winning number on the basis of first preference votes. Their contest was set to escalate to counting for second preference votes.
Read | Rajya Sabha Elections Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Congress leader Singhvi wins from West Bengal, BJP’s Saroj Pandey bags Chhattisgarh seat
The SP-BSP-Congress combine’s numbers suffered a setback Thursday when two of their legislators could not get relief for release from jail. Additionally, their numbers came under stress after a sitting BSP legislator, Anil Singh, was said to have voted for the BJP candidate. SP’s Nitin Agrawal too had declared he would vote for the BJP. The election agents, sources said, objected to their votes. However, their objections were rejected by the returning officer before starting the counting process in the evening. Sources said the SP-BSP-Congress coalition was hoping there would be cross-voting from legislators of the Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a partner of the ruling NDA.
Likewise, Jharkhand too saw an Opposition MLA — of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) — defying the party whip, raising apprehensions of voting for the ruling party candidate. JVM(P), which had decided to vote for Congress candidate Dhiraj Sahu, protested, and requested the returning officer to cancel the vote of its MLA Prakash Ram for not showing his ballot to the authorised agent before polling. The authorised election agent of the JVM(P) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission after the returning officer in Jharkhand rejected his demand to cancel Prakash Ram’s vote. The Congress, too, lodged a complaint with the Election Commission. The Election Commission was meeting in the evening to examine the matter and issue necessary directions for counting in Ranchi for the Rajya Sabha polls from Jharkhand.
While Congress-supported candidates appeared victims of cross-voting in Opposition ranks in UP and Jharkhand, the Opposition JD(S) in Karnataka accused the ruling Congress of horse-trading for its additional candidate. Of the four seats up for grabs in Karnataka, the BJP fielded one candidate while the ruling Congress fielded three. While the BJP has the numbers to secure the victory of its candidate, the Congress has numbers for two secure seats and additional votes for its third candidate. Polling was necessitated with the JD(S) fielding a candidate of its own. Congress hopes for the third candidate hinged on support from seven rebel JD(S) MLAs.
During the voting process in Bangalore, JD (S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy accused the returning officer of colluding with the Congress for allowing recasting of votes by two MLAs of the ruling party. This brings to an end biennial elections to 58 Rajya Sabha seats. While nearly three dozen members have already been elected unopposed, polls have been necessitated for 28 seats across six states — Uttar Pradesh (10 seats), West Bengal (5), Maharashtra (6), Karnataka (4), Jharkhand (2) and Chhattisgarh (1).
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Mar 23, 2018 at 10:23 pmFor Rajya sabha elections are held where the party is able to win seats based on it's elected representatives. Election commission can do away with these elections and seek nomination based on strength of party in diffe houses. This way cross voting ,horse trading , expenditure ,time loss can be avoided. However ,who thinks of electoral reforms. Similarly there should be state funding of electioneering. Ultimately we are directly or indirectly financing it and it leads to corruption , bitterness and law and order problems. One who goes against party in favour of other party should be terminated as elected representative and debarred from contesting at least for five years. This way generally he will not be able to contest two elections. All parties should nominate one third of their from women force and encourage gender equality. But again who will do it ,all are anti women at heart ,only superficially they advocate for women reservation bill.Reply
- Mar 23, 2018 at 10:13 pmThe illuminating stars we see at night were, just as was the whole universe, in that ‘smoke’ material. God has said in the Quran: Then He turned to the heaven when it was smoke... (Quran, 41:11) Because the earth and the heavens above (the sun, the moon, stars, planets, galaxies, etc.) have been formed from this same ‘smoke,’ we conclude that the earth and the heavens were one connected en y. Then out of this homogeneous ‘smoke,’ they formed and separated from each other. God has said in the Quran: Have not those who disbelieved known that the heavens and the earth were one connected en y, then We separated them?... (Quran, 21:30) Dr. Alfred Kroner is one of the world’s renowned geologists. He is Professor of Geology and the Chairman of the Department of Geology at the Ins ute of Geosciences, Johannes Gutenberg University, Mainz, Germany. He said: “Thinking where Muhammad came from . . . I think it is almost impossible that he could have known about thingsReply
- Mar 23, 2018 at 10:06 pmFinally, there is a third factor which probably no one would ever mention explicitly, for obvious reasons, but which, I believe, is nevertheless important. This is the fact that Islam s a conversion experience and the opportunity to get one's life in order, without needing to confess ones sin and need of salvation. In fact, Islam makes quite a point of denying these truths. It tells people they do not need salvation all they need is to follow the "guidance" of God's law, and they will make it to heaven. That is something the natural man likes to hear.Reply
- Mar 23, 2018 at 9:38 pmCreator says universe created from a single solid mass was tore apart chapter 21-verse.30. Expanding universe 51-47. Iron sent down to earth. 57-25We know now Nova - supernova. Embryonic stages of baby with ear first vision latter. Confirmed by scientist making many say it it is from creator as science was not that developed 1400 years. All celestial bodies travelling in own orbits . Sperm responsible for gender . we now know x y chromosome. Measured quantiy of rain per year . now confirmed . wrong doers sinfull thinkers will be caught from front of head. We now know front lobe is respondible for thinking action. Female spider makes the house not male.29 open invitation to all particularity Hindu qualified masses. Prove a single non scientific verse incompatible with modern science. Illetrate Mohammad peace be upon him couldn't have told. Defintly creators words. Hindu brothers shall post scientific material of theirs. Healthy discussion. Kmalik5526g mailReply
- Mar 23, 2018 at 10:03 pmWhat is motivating people to turn to Islam? A recent article in Christianity Today (Aug 20,1990) reported that in the U.S., the average age of those converting to Islam (31) is about twice that for conversion to Christian faith (age 16). It listed 5 main reasons given for becoming Muslim: Islam's doctrine is simple and rational, all believers are equal, it is a "practical" religion, and lacks a priesthoodReply