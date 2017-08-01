Cross-LoC travel still suspended in Poonch-Rawalakot

Three Indian nationals who had gone to PoK on permit are also stranded across the LoC. (Source: PTI Photo) Three Indian nationals who had gone to PoK on permit are also stranded across the LoC. (Source: PTI Photo)

Cross-LoC travel on the Poonch-Rawalakot road remained suspended for the fourth week on Monday amid tension at Chakkan Da Bagh and surrounding areas, with Pakistani troops continuing unprovoked firing along the borders in Poonch district. “No one can go ahead of the Trade Facilitation Centre at Chakkan Da Bagh as they resort to firing on every movement,’’ said Mohammad Tanveer, Custodian LoC Trade at Chakkan Da Bagh. Owing to continued ceasefire violation by Pakistan, 116 residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are stranded on the Indian side. The bus service to Rawalakot has been suspended for the last four weeks.

Three Indian nationals who had gone to PoK on permit are also stranded across the LoC.

