Cross LoC trade at Chakkan Da Bagh resumes

The cross LoC travel and trade on Poonch-Rawalakot road was suspended on July 10 in the wake of unprovoked mortar shelling by Pakistani troops at Chakkan Da Bagh.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Published:November 7, 2017 6:16 pm
Poonch-Rawalakot bus service, , cross LoC trade, Chakkan Da Bagh , Burhan Wani , Jammu and Kashmir news, indian express news According to custodian cross LoC trade, Tanveer Ahmed, two trucks carrying herbs crossed over to Indian side from across the Line of Control. From India side, one truck carrying herbs went over to PoK. (File)
A day after the resumption of Poonch-Rawalakot bus service, cross LoC trade also got resumed at Chakkan Da Bagh on Tuesday.

According to custodian cross LoC trade, Tanveer Ahmed, two trucks carrying herbs crossed over to Indian side from across the Line of Control. From India side, one truck carrying herbs went over to PoK.

On Monday, twenty passengers from PoK had travelled to Poonch through Chakkan Da Bagh. However, there were many travelling to PoK from the Indian side.

The cross LoC travel and trade on Poonch-Rawalakot road was suspended on July 10 in the wake of unprovoked mortar shelling by Pakistani troops at Chakkan Da Bagh. The shelling had followed killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani by security forces in the Valley on July 8.

    Nov 07: Latest News