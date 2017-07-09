Cross-LoC firing: Jawan, wife killed, daughters injured

Nine people, including four soldiers, were killed since May 1 in ceasefire violations along the LoC that have forced over 3,000 people to move to safer places. Nine people, including four soldiers, were killed since May 1 in ceasefire violations along the LoC that have forced over 3,000 people to move to safer places.

A territorial Army jawan and his wife were killed and three children injured when Pakistani troops fired mortar shells at civilian areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Saturday. Officials said that Mohammad Showkat and Safia Bi died after a 120 mm mortar fell on their house. Showkat was home on leave and having breakfast when their house was hit. His daughters — Rubina Kouser, 12, and Zaida Kouser, 6, — and neighbour Nazia Bi were injured.

One Naseem Akhtar, 35, was injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch district on June 30. Nine people, including four soldiers, were killed since May 1 in ceasefire violations along the LoC that have forced over 3,000 people to move to safer places. Army spokesman Lt Col Manish Mehta said the “unprovoked and indiscriminate’’ firing on Saturday started at 6.30 am. “The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.’’

Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations accused the Indian Army of resorting to unprovoked firing in Chirikot and Satwal sectors. Envoy summoned Pakistan has summoned India’s deputy high commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations, during which the senior Indian diplomat lodged a strong protest over the death of two civilians in firing by Pakistani troops.

with PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App