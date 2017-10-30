Cross-LoC bus service via Poonch remains suspended for 17th week

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed the worst border skirmishes between India and Pakistan along the LoC this year. According to Indian Army figures, till August 1, there were 285 ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army, a sharp increase from that in 2016, when the number was 228 for the entire year. (ANI Photo) Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed the worst border skirmishes between India and Pakistan along the LoC this year. According to Indian Army figures, till August 1, there were 285 ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army, a sharp increase from that in 2016, when the number was 228 for the entire year. (ANI Photo)

The cross-LoC bus service on the Poonch-Rawalakot road between Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) remained suspended for the 17th week today due to ceasefire violations by Pakistan, an official said. The bus service was suspended on July 10 due to heavy firing and shelling from the Pakistani side. Since then, no bus has crossed the Line of Control from Chakan-da-bagh.

“The Poonch-Rawalakot cross-LoC bus service remained suspended even today. It has been shut for the last 17 weeks now,” custodian of LoC trade (Poonch) Mohmmad Tanveer said. He said the bus service was shut because of the Pakistani Army often resorting to shelling and firing along the LoC in Poonch district.

Eleven people, including nine soldiers, were killed and 18 injured in ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army in July, according to the Army data. There were as many as 83 ceasefire violations, one BAT (border action team) attack and two infiltration bids from the Pakistani side in June in which four people, including three jawans, were killed and 12 injured.

