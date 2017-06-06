Cross-LoC bus service resumes

The cross-LoC bus service (Karvan-e-Aman) between two sides of Kashmir resumed on Monday after 15-day suspension.

Officials said that escalating tensions between India and Pakistan along the LoC had led to the suspension in May. An official said 34 passengers travelled from both sides of the LoC. “There were 27 passengers, who crossed from Srinagar to Muzaffarabad, while 17 passengers from Muzaffarabad crossed over to Srinagar.’’

The official said trade between the two sides was going smoothly. The bus service was started in 2005 as a confidence building measure between India and Pakistan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App