Cross-examination in Rhea Pillai case begins

The cross-examination of former model Rhea Pillai in the domestic violence case she filed against tennis player Leander Paes commenced on Thursday before the metropolitan magistrate’s court in Bandra. Pillai stepped into the witness box and was asked questions pertaining to her relationship with Paes by advocate Abad Ponda who represented Paes.

Advocate Amna Usman from the chambers of Mahesh Jethmalani said the cross-examination had commenced and would now continue on a day-to-day basis as per directions of the Supreme Court to dispose of the matter within six months.

Last week, the court had rejected an application filed by Pillai seeking interim maintenance and payment towards medical and other expenses of their child. The court allowed another application filed by Pillai seeking submission of documents, including Paes’ income tax returns and a copy of his complaint stating that he had lost his passport in 2014. Pillai had claimed in court that in the passport issued to Paes in 2008, her name was mentioned in the column “Name of Spouse”. Pillai had filed the domestic violence case against Paes in 2014. Paes has contended that she is not entitled to maintenance since she was still married to actor Sanjay Dutt while they were living together.

