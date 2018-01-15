Cross-border travel suspended as tension grips LoC in Jammu & Kashmir

Heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Poonch district in July then had forced its suspension. (Representational) Heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Poonch district in July then had forced its suspension. (Representational)

The cross-LoC travel between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been suspended due to tension on the LoC following the killing of seven Pakistani soldiers in retaliatory action by the Indian Army in Poonch district on Monday.

“Cross-LoC travel has been suspended after Pakistan shelling and firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and the tension that followed,” custodian of LoC Trade and Travel, Poonch, Mohammad Tanveer told PTI.

The Pakistani troops this morning violated ceasefire and resorted to shelling and firing along the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch district, forcing the Indian Army to retaliate. Seven Pakistani soldiers, including a Major, were killed and four others injured when the Army targetd their posts.

Earlier, the cross-LoC travel and trade via the Poonch-Rawalakot road had resumed in early November last year after remaining suspended for nearly four months.

Heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Poonch district in July then had forced its suspension.

The trade and travel between the divided families of Jammu and Kashmir and PoK through Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing point in Poonch had begun in 2006.

It was considered a major confidence-building exercise between India and Pakistan.

