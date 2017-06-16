Cross-border terrorism responsible for Kashmir disturbances: India at UNHRC

Raising the issue of Balochistan again, India urged the UNHRC to take a “clear-cut stance” against state-sponsored terrorism. Raising the issue of Balochistan again, India urged the UNHRC to take a “clear-cut stance” against state-sponsored terrorism.

Exercising its right of reply, India slammed Pakistan for bringing up Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. India said the issue was being raked up by Pakistan for propaganda purpose even as Islamabad did not fulfill its own obligation to first vacate the illegal occupation of Kashmir in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir region.

“Islamabad has had territorial ambitions over the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir since 1947 and it has been using this forum to rake up Jammu and Kashmir issue while it has a poor record in human rights in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, in other parts of Pakistan, including Balochistan which is adversely affecting the stability of the entire region. Pakistan’s continued mistreatment of large parts of its own population has created a cauldron of tumult that has begun to jeopardise the safety and security of its neighbouring countries,” India said at the UN Human Rights Council.

Raising the issue of Balochistan again, India urged the UNHRC to take a “clear-cut stance” against state-sponsored terrorism.

“The fundamental reason for disturbances in Kashmir is cross-border terrorism promoted by Pakistan. Active support since 1989 to separatist groups in Kashmir and terrorist elements from different parts of the world including from territory under Pakistan’s control has become a central element of Pakistan’s state policy,” the statement added.

Additionally, India urged the Council to call upon Pakistan to end cross-border infiltration, dismantle the infrastructure of support to terrorism and to stop acting as an epicentre of international terrorism.

India also pointed out atrocities being carried out in Balochistan. “The people of Balochistan, among other provinces, have been waging for decades a bitter and brave struggle against their daily abuse and torture. Religious and sectarian minorities such as Hindus, Christians, Sunnis, Ahmadiyas, Ismail, and others continue to face discrimination, persecution and targeted attacks in Pakistan. Places of worship belonging to minorities have been destroyed and vandalised. Blasphemy laws remain in force and are disproportionately used against religious minorities,” India said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd