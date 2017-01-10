Crores spent on Vibrant Gujarat summit when nation stuck in economic crisis: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit (File Photo)

Congress on Tuesday latched on to the Vibrant Gujarat summit to mount attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lamenting that crores are being spent on such festivals by the BJP government there at a time when the nation is stuck in “economic crisis” due to demonetisation.

“The nation is stuck in an economic crisis and it has become more acute since the Prime Minister announced demonetisation. It is still struggling to come to terms with the aftermath of demonetisation,” Congress spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil told reporters.

“Modi ji who initiated this summit as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2003, launched the 2015 edition as the Prime Minister of India,” he said.

Noting that this is for the second time that Modi is inaugurating vibrant Gujarat as Prime Minister, he claimed that this clearly shows that despite moving to the Centre, Modi continues to call the shots in Gujarat and this summit by all means is “Modi’s affair”.

Recalling that Gujarat Government’s claim of investment through Vibrant Summit is Rs 84.55 lakh crore MoUs signed from 2003 to 2015, he insisted that the “real authentic” date by Industries Commissioner Gujarat says Industrial Approvals in Gujarat Period from 01/01/1983 to 31/08/2016 was just Rs 951980 crore.

Besides, he alleged that Vibrant Gujarat is nothing but a platform for BJP’s corruption and companies have used Vibrant Gujarat as a platform to inflate their share value and attract financial institutions for more funding. “Also, there have been cases of land grabbing through such project announcements,” he claimed.

Seeking to expose the FDI claims of Gujarat, he claimed that its total share in FDI is a mere 5.13 per cent as against 20.16 per cent of Maharashtra and 29.20 per cent of Delhi.