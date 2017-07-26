Crop stubble burning: Punjab govt to offer $1 million for solution

The Punjab government has decided to open up the search for a solution with a global million-dollar reward for the “paddy straw management challenge”. (Representational Image) The Punjab government has decided to open up the search for a solution with a global million-dollar reward for the “paddy straw management challenge”. (Representational Image)

Unable to persuade farmers to stop burning crop stubble, the Punjab government has decided to open up the search for a solution with a global million-dollar reward for the “paddy straw management challenge”. The government will soon advertise the challenge internationally, offering $1 million to any university, agency, scientist or a private implement manufacturing firm that can come up with a viable solution for pollution-free management of stubble. A “paddy straw challenge fund” is being created.

The issue is on the agenda of the next Cabinet meeting. “After cabinet approval, we will notify it immediately and insert advertisements. We will also ask farmers to dig out the stubble and save it. The government will buy the stubble and give it to the agency which offers the solution for experiment,” said a senior government functionary.

The government will set up a committee to evaluate the solutions offered. “Although we have not made it a part of the proposal yet, we plan to include experts from Punjab Agricultural University and Indian Council of Agricultural Research to evaluate the solution. The prize money would be given only if the panel certifies that a perfect solution has been offered,” said the official. Every kharif season, farmers in Punjab and Haryana burn paddy stubble left in the soil after harvest. The smoke causes a spike in air pollution levels, all the way to Delhi and beyond.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App