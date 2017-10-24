Crop residue: Haryana to seek Centre’s nod to engage MGNREGA labourers

The Centre has released Rs 45 crore for farmers to procure straw management machines on subsidised rates. The Centre has released Rs 45 crore for farmers to procure straw management machines on subsidised rates.

Faced with the challenge to check stubble burning, the Haryana government has decided to approach the Centre for permission to engage MGNREGA workers to lift paddy crop residue from fields.

State Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar told The Indian Express Monday that he has discussed the issue with Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

“An MLA gave this suggestion. It can solve the problem as there will be no shortage of funds under MGNREGA. Those employed under MGNREGA should be allowed to lift paddy straw for a month during the harvest season. We will send a formal request to the Centre,” he said.

According to Dhankar, the lifting of paddy straw would require huge manpower as paddy is cultivated across 33 lakh acres in the state and generates nearly 70 lakh tonnes of crop residue.

To tackle the problem with short-term and long-term measures, the state government has submitted a five year plan of Rs 1601.57 crore to the Centre.



Three days after 75-year-old farmer Prem Chand died in a fire caused by burning of paddy stubble in Ambala district, the issue of stubble burning dominated the Assembly session Monday.

Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala said, “The farmers are compelled to burn crop residue as the state government has not provided them with any solution. Getting labourers to lift such huge amount of residue will cost Rs 10,000 per acre. A farmer cannot afford that”. “

“The government says it offers subsidy on the machines. But subsidy of Rs 50,000 on a machine of Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh won’t offer relief to the farmers,” Chautala added.

