Crop insurance schemes give only loan insurance: CAG

Almost 97 per cent of farmers in India who took crop insurance between 2012-13 and 2015-16 opted to insure a sum equal to only the loan availed of from banks. Almost 97 per cent of farmers in India who took crop insurance between 2012-13 and 2015-16 opted to insure a sum equal to only the loan availed of from banks.

THE CURRENT agricultural crop insurance schemes act “more as loan insurance than as crop insurance” schemes, CAG has said.

Almost 97 per cent of farmers in India who took crop insurance between 2012-13 and 2015-16 opted to insure a sum equal to only the loan availed of from banks. “This indicates that either the farmers were intent on covering the loan amount only, or were not aware or informed appropriately by the loan disbursing bank about full provisions of the scheme,” the audit watchdog noted in a report tabled in Parliament on Friday.

The report said that CAG surveyed 5,993 farmers across the country. Of them, only 37 per cent were aware of crop insurance schemes and knew about the premium rates, risks covered, claims against losses suffered, etc. The remaining 63 per cent had no such knowledge. This, the report noted, highlights the “fact that publicity of the schemes was not adequate or effective”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App