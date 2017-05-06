Crocodile kills woman in Gujarat village

A 45-year-old woman on Thursday was killed by a crocodile at Bhalod village in Jhagadia tehsil in Bharuch district, police said. The incident happened in the morning when the victim, Dakshaben Tewar, had gone to wash clothes on the banks of Narmada river, which flows through the village, with another woman, an official of Rajpardi police station said.

“When the crocodile attacked Dakshaben, the other woman raised an alarm. But the crocodile dragged the victim into the river. Some fishermen, who were in a boat nearby, jumped into the river only to find the woman trapped in the crocodile’s jaws,” the police official said.

The woman died on the spot, he said adding, “Only after the fishermen hit the crocodile with sticks, the animal released the woman’s body.” The body was later sent to a government-run hospital for post-mortem, police said adding that a case of accidental death has been registered. The forest department was informed about the incident, the police official said.

