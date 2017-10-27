Critical shortfall of Navy to be addressed, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo)

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the Naval leadership on Thursday during the ongoing Naval commanders’ conference, where she said that “maritime interests of a nation have a vital relationship with its economic growth and these shall be protected at all costs by ensuring a strong and credible Indian Navy”.

According to a statement released by the Defence Ministry, Sitharaman took note of the critical capability shortfalls that the Navy is facing in ship-borne multi-role helicopters, conventional submarines and mine counter measure vessels, which need urgent redress. She assured the commanders, the release said, that these issues were being given due impetus and efforts were in hand to mitigate these shortcomings at the earliest.

The minister also commended the efforts of the Navy to constructively engage with the Indian Ocean Region littorals to build their capacities and enhance their capabilities.

She mentioned the initiatives taken by the Navy to impart practical training for naval personnel from the Indian Ocean Region littoral nations on a regular basis, the statement added.

She added that MILAN 2018 at Port Blair early next year would be an excellent forum to get the littoral navies on a common platform to discuss regional maritime issues and security challenges.

