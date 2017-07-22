Critical shortfall in 40 % types of ammunition: CAG report

Under government orders, the Army is supposed to have ammunition stocks for 40 days of intense fighting. The CAG report shows that as of September 2016, there were enough stocks of only 20 per cent types of ammunition for a 40-day war. (Representational Image) Under government orders, the Army is supposed to have ammunition stocks for 40 days of intense fighting. The CAG report shows that as of September 2016, there were enough stocks of only 20 per cent types of ammunition for a 40-day war. (Representational Image)

The Army faced a shortfall in 40 per cent types of ammunition going by its stock holding in September 2016 and this could limit its capability to fight a 10-day battle, according to a compliance report of the Comptroller and Auditor General that was placed in Parliament on Friday. The report has come amid tension between India and China in the Sikkim sector.

Stockholding of ammunition that is less than that needed for 10 days of fighting is considered “critical” and an area of concern. As of March 2013, 50 per cent of types of ammunition — 85 out of 170 types — was for less than 10 days of fighting. As of September 2016, 40 per cent of types of ammunition was still critically short, the CAG report said.

There is also a deficiency of 83 per cent in fuses for high-calibre artillery ammunition. A fuse, considered the brain of the artillery ammunition, is fitted to the shell before assembly and firing. The shortfall means 83 per cent of high-calibre artillery ammunition cannot be used in an operation.

Under government orders, the Army is supposed to have ammunition stocks for 40 days of intense fighting. The CAG report shows that as of September 2016, there were enough stocks of only 20 per cent types of ammunition for a 40-day war. In 1999, the Army introduced the concept of minimum acceptable risk level (MARL), a bottom-line requirement of 20 days of fighting, the minimum inescapable requirement for operational preparedness.

According to the report, the stock holding of 55 per cent types of ammunition were below the MARL in September 2016. Nearly 67-72 per cent of high-calibre armoured fighting vehicles and artillery ammunition, as per the stocks held during March 2014 to September 2016, was below the MARL, the report said.

Sources in the Army said that after the terror strike in Uri, the ministry did a review of ammunition stocks and delegated enhanced financial powers to the Vice-Chief of Army Staff to fast-track procurement in emergency cases and bring stocks of all ammunition up to levels needed for 10 days of fighting.

Contracts worth Rs 11,000 crore for 11 types of ammunition were signed between September 2016 and March 2017. In July, the ministry delegated full financial powers to the Army vice-chief to procure 46 types of ammunition and 10 types of spares for weapon platforms to make up stocks for 10 days of fighting. Estimated to cost Rs 40,000 crore, the powers are contingent on available budgetary support.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App