Crisis in AAP as Kumar Vishwas alleges conspiracy against him

WIDENING THE rift within the party, senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas on Tuesday alleged that there was a “conspiracy” against him and said he would take a decision “in a day”, triggering speculation about his possible exit from the party. The AAP leadership maintained that they had reached out to Vishwas and urged him to “raise his concerns regarding the party’s electoral losses within the party forum” but he “continued to make public statements” instead.

Today’s development comes days after Vishwas alleged that Kejriwal was “surrounded by yes men” and “faulty EVMs were not the sole reason” behind AAP’s recent electoral losses. The issue snowballed when AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan alleged in an interview to a news channel over the weekend that Vishwas was “a BJP agent” and was trying to “usurp” power and cause a “split” within the party. Though Khan, who drew sharp reactions from party colleagues for his remarks, resigned from the party’s Political Affairs Committee late Monday evening, Vishwas refused to relent.

“Amanatullah is just the face of this conspiracy…there are others behind this. Let me tell all the conspirators…that I will not let you do this. I have told them 10 times, told Arvind, the party and now I am telling them through you… In all my life, I will not be the CM, Deputy CM or convenor. I did not come here for this,” he said, speaking to mediapersons outside his residence in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. “I will decide in a day… If the issue concerns the country, the Army, I will speak out. I am not threatening, but just saying… Jis volunteer ne apna naukri chhodkar, chana kha kar, aapke liye kaam kiya, uss par laat mat maariye (Don’t kick the volunteer who gave up his job to work for you). To all the volunteers, I will remain Kumar Vishwas, Kejriwal will remain the CM and Sisodia the Deputy CM…Main iss khel ka hissa nahi hoon,” he said.

“I will decide soon and let you all know. I will not apologise for my video,” said Vishwas. Though Vishwas did not name the “conspirators”, his aides alleged that a section led by former Punjab in-charge Sanjay Singh was trying to portray him “as an anti-party force”. Khan’s allegations against Vishwas were echoed by party volunteers on social media on Tuesday, including the allegation that Vishwas was in touch with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Amid the allegations and counter-allegations, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia came out with an official statement on behalf of the party leadership. “I saw Kumar Vishwas’s statement on TV. He is my childhood friend. It has hurt me. No one has asked him to apologise for anything. He is now making it a personal fight. He is repeatedly saying this party was formed by Kejriwal, him and me, just three people. That is absolutely wrong. This party was built by thousands of volunteers across the country and abroad, those who love the country. This is their party. Not mine or Arvind Kejriwal’s but of lakhs of party workers. This should not be made a personal issue,” Sisodia said.

“Vishwas should come to the PAC to raise his issues. He was called for the PAC yesterday, but did not come. I went to meet him yesterday. The day before, Sanjay Singh went to meet him. Arvindji has spoken to him for three hours at a stretch at his residence. He did not turn up for the PAC, but is making statements on TV. I want to tell him that by doing this, he is hurting the morale of volunteers.

These volunteers have faced police action, have gone to jail…their morale dips when they see that party leaders are not holding dialogues within the party but are speaking on television. Who is benefitting from these statement in public, volunteers understand that. What forces are gaining from this, volunteers know that. So I want to appeal to him to come to the right forum and put forward his issues,” he said.

