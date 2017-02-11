Criminals shouldn’t be discriminated on the basis of age: Andhra Pradesh Governor E S L Narasimhan

Governor ESL Narasimhan Governor ESL Narasimhan

Andhra Pradesh Governor E S L Narasimhan on Saturday called for setting up of special courts for trying cases of violence and atrocities against women and said offenders should not be distinguished on the basis of age. He also said that those who film women in distress should be made abettors and co-conspirators to the crime.

“A criminal is a criminal and they should not be distinguished as juvenile or others. We need special courts to try cases of atrocities against women and the cases need to be disposed of quickly,” the Governor stressed, addressing a plenary session on the second day of National Women’s Parliament at Pavitra Sangamam here this afternoon.

Narasimhan, a former IPS officer, also advocated the need for change in laws to prevent filming of women in distress.

“Those who film women in distress should be made abettors and co-conspirators to the crime as they are not stopping a crime. Why film hapless women without helping them,” he angrily asked.

“Media also broadcasts certain incidents, especially those related to crimes against young girls and women, repeatedly. What is the Censor Board doing? The crime scenes against women shown in films or electronic media should be cut. I think we should go for a legislation in this regard,” the Governor said.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao chaired the session that was attended among others by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Madhusudana Chary, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rohini and others.