Criminals change for good in BJP: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo)

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday cited criticism the BJP faces for inducting criminals into the party and said that entry of such people only changes them. “Amchyaver goonhegaranna pakshat ghetla mahnun nehmi teeka hote… goonhegar pakshat aala ter tyache doash kami karun goon amhi vadavto…amchya pakshat Valyacha Valmiki hoto… (BJP always faces criticism for admitting criminals into the party. If criminals enter the party, we lessen their faults and increase their merits…

In our party, criminals change for good, in the same way in which Valya, a robber, turned into Valmiki…),’’ he said, adding that BJP inducted several criminals in Nagpur. He cited the case of a criminal, who is now known as protector of women. ‘’He was a robber and now helps women reach home safely late at night.’’

