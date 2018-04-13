Gujarat witnessed more crime against SC/STs as opposed to general category in 2014-16: NCRB data

In July 2016, gaurakshaks flogged four Dalits for ‘killing a cow’ in Mota Samadhiyala village in the Una taluka of Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district. In July 2016, gaurakshaks flogged four Dalits for ‘killing a cow’ in Mota Samadhiyala village in the Una taluka of Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district.

Gujarat has witnessed an increase in the number of cases of violence reported by SC/STs when compared to the general population from 2014-2016, according to latest data released by National Crime Records Bureau. The crime rate against Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (12) was 140 per cent higher than crimes reported by the general category (5).

States such as West Bengal and Tamil Nadu also show this trend, albeit very marginally.

In most states, the crime rate against SC/ST population corresponds with the general crime rates. However, statistics show that Gujarat stands in stark contrast.

The infographic shows that there is a wide discrepancy amongst states in terms of the number of cases reported, with some states reported very few cases (West bengal) despite a having a large population, while other report a high number of cases despite having a relatively lower population (Bihar). (Infographics: Swaniti Initiative) The infographic shows that there is a wide discrepancy amongst states in terms of the number of cases reported, with some states reported very few cases (West bengal) despite a having a large population, while other report a high number of cases despite having a relatively lower population (Bihar). (Infographics: Swaniti Initiative)

Madhya Pradesh is an outlier, wherein the violence against SC/STs is almost 42.4 per cent lower than that of its crime rate against general population, showing a lower number of cases reported by SC/STs in comparison to the total number of crimes reported. Rajasthan also has a significantly low crime rate for SC/ST violence. Similarly, states of Karnataka, Bihar and Maharashtra show comparatively less violence.

General Trends for Crimes Against SCs

The infographic shows the number of crimes against SCs from 2014-16, with a significant fall in the number in 2015, and a subsequent rise in 2016. It also depicts the states and cities which have reported the highest number of crimes against SCs. (Infographics: Swaniti Initiative) The infographic shows the number of crimes against SCs from 2014-16, with a significant fall in the number in 2015, and a subsequent rise in 2016. It also depicts the states and cities which have reported the highest number of crimes against SCs. (Infographics: Swaniti Initiative)

Since 2014, crimes against SCs have increased one percent overall, although there was a steep rise of 5.5 percent in 2016. As per 2016 statistics, Uttar Pradesh accounts for over a quarter (25.6 percent) of these crimes in 2016, followed by Bihar and Rajasthan. This is further reflected in the fact that their respective capital cities constitute almost 45 percent of the total crimes against SCs among all 19 metropolitan cities. States with low prevalence of violence include West Bengal (0.3%), Jharkhand (1.3%) and Kerala (2%). Coimbatore and Chennai have emerged with the lowest prevalence of violence against SCs amongst all metropolitan cities, with 0.2% and 0.6% respectively.

General Trends for Crimes Against STs

The infographic shows the number of crimes against STs from 2014-16, with a significant fall in the number in 2015, and a subsequent rise in 2016. (Infographics: Swaniti Initiative) The infographic shows the number of crimes against STs from 2014-16, with a significant fall in the number in 2015, and a subsequent rise in 2016. (Infographics: Swaniti Initiative)

Since 2014, crimes against STs have seen as overall decrease of 3.8 percent, with a significant drop of 8 percent in 2015. However, there was a rise of 4.6 percent in 2016. According to 2016 statistics, Madhya Pradesh accounts for a large proportion of crimes against SC/STs in 2016 (27.8%), followed by Rajasthan (18.2%) and Odisha (10.4%). States with a high number of crimes against STs like Madhya Pradesh show a low number of crimes in metropolitan cities such as Indore, which reports only 0.3 percent of total crimes against STs in the state. Strikingly, Jaipur accounts for over half the number of crimes in metropolitan cities (55.3%). It is followed by Hyderabad with a proportion of 13.2 percent.

The Role of Police

This infographic shows the all-India number of reported cases in which chargesheets are filed, and the number of cases still pending investigation by the police. This is put in the context of the all-India charge-sheeting rate. Analysis reveals that the number of reported cases concluding in filing of a chargesheet is much lower than for other crimes. (Infographics: Swaniti Initiative) This infographic shows the all-India number of reported cases in which chargesheets are filed, and the number of cases still pending investigation by the police. This is put in the context of the all-India charge-sheeting rate. Analysis reveals that the number of reported cases concluding in filing of a chargesheet is much lower than for other crimes. (Infographics: Swaniti Initiative)

The police play a crucial role in ensuring that SC/ST populations are protected under The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. They are responsible for ensuring that a chargesheet is filed once a case is reported, and that all cases are then investigated and forwarded to the the hearing stage.

In 2016, a total of 39629 cases were filed by SCs, with the highest number being disposed of in Chhattisgarh (5479). A total of 6490 cases filed by STs were disposed of, with the highest disposal occurring in Madhya Pradesh (1805).

Of all cases filed by SC/STs under the act, almost 30 percent are still pending investigation. On a state level, this proportion is highest for both SC and ST in Jharkhand (65.8% and 69.7% respectively). In contrast, some states record very low number of pending cases for SC and ST such as Madhya Pradesh (9.7% and 7%).

The rate at which the police files chargesheets for reports of violence against SCs and STs (78.3% and 81.3%) is also lower than the national rate of chargesheeting (87.5%).

The Role of Judiciary

This infographic shows the all-India number of cases in which the judiciary has convicted the accused. It also shows the number of cases still pending trial in the courts. This is put in the context of the all-India conviction rate. At the state-level, the infographic lists the number of states reporting low conviction rates, as well as those reporting high number of cases pending trial. Analysis reveals that while conviction rates are high, there is still a large backlog of cases pending trial. (Infographics: Swaniti Initiative) This infographic shows the all-India number of cases in which the judiciary has convicted the accused. It also shows the number of cases still pending trial in the courts. This is put in the context of the all-India conviction rate. At the state-level, the infographic lists the number of states reporting low conviction rates, as well as those reporting high number of cases pending trial. Analysis reveals that while conviction rates are high, there is still a large backlog of cases pending trial. (Infographics: Swaniti Initiative)

The judiciary is the body in charge of enforcing the rights of SC/STs under the Act, by conducting a fair trial and convicting the persecutor in case of guilt. Conviction rates for cases involving SC/ST atrocities are slightly below the All-India rate (21%) for STs (20.8%), and are significantly higher in cases involving SCs (25%). Conviction rates are particularly low in states of Karnataka, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

However, there are still a large number of pending cases involving SC/ST atrocities, showing that justice is being delayed. States like Bihar show a very high pendency rate for both SC and ST cases (95.9% and 94%). Almost all states have a pendency percentage above 80%, representing an extreme backlog across the nation.

Note on Rajasthan

At the police investigation stage, a total of 1063 cases were disposed of by the police due to a mistake of fact by the victim, or due to it being deemed a false case. Out of these cases, 691 of these took place in the state of Rajasthan.

Further, amongst the cases disposed of by the courts, an interesting trend is seen for plea bargaining in cases of violence against SC/STs. In 2016, 38 cases were disposed of using the method of plea bargaining, and all of them were witnessed in the state of Rajasthan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd