Youth booked for ‘unnatural offence’ with 4-year-old girl

Close on the heel of a series of rape incidents in Haryana,a fresh case of crime against a 4-year-old girl was reported from Bahadurgarh district.

Bahadurgarh Sadar Police registered a criminal case against a youth Virender under Section 377 IPC (unnatural offence against children) on the complaint of the girl’s father Joginder Singh in this regard.

In his complaint lodged with the police,Joginder Singh has alleged that Virender had taken his daughter to an isolated place on some pretext when she was playing outside the house at Balor village here last Saturday.

He later committed an “unnatural offene” with the girl,said the police.

“Virender had confessed his crime during interrogation. He was produced before a court in Bahadurgarh which sent him judicial custody,” said Jhajjar police spokesman.

