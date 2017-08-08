Will file PIL seeking proper probe, says Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy will file a PIL in the High Court for proper investigation into the stalking and alleged abduction attempt of IAS officer Virender Kundu’s daughter Varnika Kundu. (File Photo) Subramanian Swamy will file a PIL in the High Court for proper investigation into the stalking and alleged abduction attempt of IAS officer Virender Kundu’s daughter Varnika Kundu. (File Photo)

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy Monday said he would file a PIL in the High Court for proper investigation into the stalking and alleged abduction attempt of IAS officer Virender Kundu’s daughter Varnika Kundu. A Chandigarh-based rights lawyer also said he would move the HC seeking a CBI probe and immediate arrest of the accused. Chandigarh Police has come under criticism for booking the accused, Haryana state BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar, under bailable charges and not invoking IPC Sections 365 and 511 against them.

“With my associate lawyer A P Jagga on attempted abduction of a IAS officer’s daughter by two drunk goons I will file a PIL in Chandigarh,” Swamy tweeted. “We have to look at what action the police take in the next 72 hours and then we will decide on the PIL,” Jagga told The Indian Express. “We want the police to book the accused under appropriate sections of law.” Senior rights lawyer Ranjan Lakhanpal also has said he would file a PIL in the High Court for a CBI probe with regular monitoring from the court, as well as immediate arrest of the accused. He also said he would seek security for the girl and her family.

