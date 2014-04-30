UP: Girl’s body found in bag on Karnataka Exp

The body of an unidentified girl was found inside a trolley bag by GRP personnel from a Bangalore-bound Karnataka Express at Mathura railway station Monday night.

Police said the victim’s body bore injury marks on the neck, though the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the autopsy.

The body was recovered by the officials when the train, which had left New Delhi late Monday evening, arrived at its next designated halt in Mathura.

GRP police station, (Mathura), Puran Singh Chauhan said they had received an information about an unclaimed trolley bag in S-9 coach of the train. The police squad deputed on escort duty found the bag. He said, “Monday night, when the train arrived at Mathura, we recovered the bag and brought it to the police station.”

Circle Officer, GRP, Raj Kumar Gautam said they are seeking help of their Delhi counterparts in the investigation, as it appears the body was left in the train at Delhi.

Police said the girl was wearing salwar-kurta and appeared to belong to a middle-class family.

