Two women sanitation workers killed in road accident

Two women sanitation workers were killed and four others injured in a road accident near here this morning, police said.

All six were travelling in an auto-rickshaw when a speeding lorry collided with their vehicle at Timmapur Cross Road, they said.

Two of the auto occupants, K Sulochana (45) and S Mariymma (53), died on the spot. Both women, residents of Mamnoor town, were employed as sanitation workers with the Greater Municipal Corporation of Warangal, a police officer said.

The two women were on their way to work at Mamnoor in the auto-rickshaw when the mishap took place, he said.

The injured were admitted in the M G M Hospital here, the police said.

Mayor M Narender said as per instructions from Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K Rama Rao, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of the deceased.

