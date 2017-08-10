Toddy tapper, truck driver, saw mill worker: look who are getting killed in Kerala

Crude Bombs and sharp-edged weapons are the most common weapons used to settle scores in the bloody politics of vendetta between the CPI(M) and BJP-RSS in Kannur, according to Kerala Police statistics over the last three years .But in almost all such cases, there are two other common features. Almost all the victims hail from poor families and, none of the 12 political killings involving the two sides in the district has reached the trial stage.
Oniyan Preman, 45
Affiliation: CPI(M)
Date of murder: February 25, 2015
Location: Chittariparamba, Koothuparamba
The murder: Armed gang hurled bombs and hacked Preman. He sustained serious injuries on both legs, succumbed to injuries next day at Thalassery hospital.
Status of case: Pending trial
Victim: Physically challenged Preman was a toddy tapper.
Suspects: 6 BJP-RSS workers
Vinod N, 36
Affiliation: CPI(M)
Date of murder: April 16, 2015
Location: Arayakool, near Koothuparamba
The murder: Injuries from bomb blast
Status of case: Pending trial
Victim: A former BJP worker who joined CPI(M) five years before he was killed, he was returning home after Vishu celebrations when a bomb was hurled at him.
Suspects: 5 BJP-RSS workers
K V Muhammed Kunhi, 48
Affiliation: Indian Union Muslim League
Date of murder: November 4, 2015
Location: Taliparamba
The murder: Succumbed to head injuries during clashes between CPI(M) and IUML workers.
Status of case: Under investigation
Victim: A local IUML leader
Suspects: Group of CPI(M) workers
P V Sujith, 27
Affiliation: BJP-RSS
Date of murder: February 15, 2016
Location: Aroli, Valapattanam
The murder: A group of armed CPI(M) workers allegedly stormed into Sujith’s house at Papinesseri near midnight and stabbed him to death in front of his aged parents.
Status of case: Under investigation
Victim: An RSS worker
Suspects: Group of CPI(M) workers
P V Raveendran, 47
Affiliation: CPI (M)
Date of murder: May 19, 2016
Location: Kandyanmukku, Pinarayi
The murder: Killed by two bombs hurled at a CPI(M)-led LDF’s poll victory rally, a few metres from the house of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Status of case: Pending trial
Victim: Worker at a local saw mill, his affiliation was limited to attending CPI (M) rallies.
Suspects: Group of BJP workers
C V Dhanaraj, 38
Affiliation: CPI(M)
Date of murder: July 11, 2016
Location: Karanthad
The murder: Armed assailants, who arrived in motorcycles, stormed his house and hacked him to death before his family members.
Status of case: Pending trial
Victim: A popular local leader engaged in the quarry business, according to CPI(M). Had a criminal background and played a role in several crimes against BJP-RSS workers, according to RSS.
Suspects: BJP workers
C K Ramachandran, 46
Affiliation: BJP-RSS
Date of murder: July 17, 2016
Location: Annur
The murder: Within three hours of Dhanraj’s murder, assailants allegedly linked to CPI(M) hurled country bombs at his house, stormed his residence and stabbed him to death before his wife.
Status of case: Pending trial
Victim: A BJP worker, his affiliation was limited to attending party functions and canvassing votes during elections.
Suspects: 8 CPI(M) workers
M Vineesh, 25
Affiliation: BJP-RSS
Date of murder: September 3, 2016
Location: Thillankeri
The murder: Amid tension in the village following clashes between workers of the CPI(M) and BJP-RSS over a bomb attack on the vehicle of a local DYFI leader, Vineesh’s body was found with his leg cut off and serious wounds to the head on a mud path in Thillankeri at night.
Status of case: Pending trial
Victim: An RSS worker from the village of Valsan Thillankeri, senior leader and spokesperson of RSS in Kerala.
Suspects: 7 CPI(M) workers
K Mohanan, 52
Affiliation: CPI(M)
Date of murder: October 10, 2016
Location: Valankichal
The murder: Mohanan was hacked to death by masked men at a toddy shop in a busy market area in Valankichal near Anjarakkandy in the morning. His body had around 30-40 wounds inflicted by sharp weapons.
Status of case: Pending trial
Victim: A toddy shop worker and a popular political leader in the area with no previous criminal record, he was a branch secretary of the CPI(M).
Suspects: 16 BJP workers
C Remith, 20
Affiliation: BJP-RSS
Date of murder: October 10, 2016
Location: Dharmadam, Pinarayi
The murder: Two days after CPI(M)’s Mohanan was murdered, Remith was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of CPI(M) workers near a petrol pump in Pinarayi, the village of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Status of case: Under investigation
Victim: Remith’s father Uthaman was killed allegedly by CPI(M) workers in 2002. A BJP sympathiser, Remith was a driver who had recently purchased a truck.
Suspects: 8 CPI(M) workers
E Santhosh Kumar, 53
Affiliation: BJP-RSS
Date of murder: January 18, 2017
Location: Andaloor
The murder: Santhosh was hacked to death around 11 pm inside his home. His body had 21 wounds, mostly on the hands and legs, inflicted by sharp-edged weapons.
Status of case: Pending trial
Victim: A BJP worker, Santhosh was the party’s candidate in the previous panchayat elections.
Suspects: 8 CPI(M) workers
C Biju, 32
Affiliation: BJP-RSS
Date of murder: May 12, 2017
Location: Palakkod
The murder: The assailants, allegedly CPI(M) workers, hurled bombs at him and attacked him with swords at Palakkod bridge near Payyannur.
Status of case: Under investigation
Victim: An RSS office-bearer, Biju was killed after he was released on bail in connection with the murder of CPI(M)’s C V Dhanaraj in Karanthad 10 months earlier.
Suspects: 12 CPI(M) workers
