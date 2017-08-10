Toddy tapper, truck driver, saw mill worker: look who are getting killed in Kerala

Grieving family members of RSS office-bearer E Manoj, who was killed allegedly by CPI(M) workers on September 1, 2014. (Express) Grieving family members of RSS office-bearer E Manoj, who was killed allegedly by CPI(M) workers on September 1, 2014. (Express)

Crude Bombs and sharp-edged weapons are the most common weapons used to settle scores in the bloody politics of vendetta between the CPI(M) and BJP-RSS in Kannur, according to Kerala Police statistics over the last three years .But in almost all such cases, there are two other common features. Almost all the victims hail from poor families and, none of the 12 political killings involving the two sides in the district has reached the trial stage.

Oniyan Preman, 45

Affiliation: CPI(M)

Date of murder: February 25, 2015

Location: Chittariparamba, Koothuparamba

The murder: Armed gang hurled bombs and hacked Preman. He sustained serious injuries on both legs, succumbed to injuries next day at Thalassery hospital.

Status of case: Pending trial

Victim: Physically challenged Preman was a toddy tapper.

Suspects: 6 BJP-RSS workers

Vinod N, 36

Affiliation: CPI(M)

Date of murder: April 16, 2015

Location: Arayakool, near Koothuparamba

The murder: Injuries from bomb blast

Status of case: Pending trial

Victim: A former BJP worker who joined CPI(M) five years before he was killed, he was returning home after Vishu celebrations when a bomb was hurled at him.

Suspects: 5 BJP-RSS workers

K V Muhammed Kunhi, 48

Affiliation: Indian Union Muslim League

Date of murder: November 4, 2015

Location: Taliparamba

The murder: Succumbed to head injuries during clashes between CPI(M) and IUML workers.

Status of case: Under investigation

Victim: A local IUML leader

Suspects: Group of CPI(M) workers

P V Sujith, 27

Affiliation: BJP-RSS

Date of murder: February 15, 2016

Location: Aroli, Valapattanam

The murder: A group of armed CPI(M) workers allegedly stormed into Sujith’s house at Papinesseri near midnight and stabbed him to death in front of his aged parents.

Status of case: Under investigation

Victim: An RSS worker

Suspects: Group of CPI(M) workers

P V Raveendran, 47

Affiliation: CPI (M)

Date of murder: May 19, 2016

Location: Kandyanmukku, Pinarayi

The murder: Killed by two bombs hurled at a CPI(M)-led LDF’s poll victory rally, a few metres from the house of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Status of case: Pending trial

Victim: Worker at a local saw mill, his affiliation was limited to attending CPI (M) rallies.

Suspects: Group of BJP workers

C V Dhanaraj, 38

Affiliation: CPI(M)

Date of murder: July 11, 2016

Location: Karanthad

The murder: Armed assailants, who arrived in motorcycles, stormed his house and hacked him to death before his family members.

Status of case: Pending trial

Victim: A popular local leader engaged in the quarry business, according to CPI(M). Had a criminal background and played a role in several crimes against BJP-RSS workers, according to RSS.

Suspects: BJP workers

C K Ramachandran, 46

Affiliation: BJP-RSS

Date of murder: July 17, 2016

Location: Annur

The murder: Within three hours of Dhanraj’s murder, assailants allegedly linked to CPI(M) hurled country bombs at his house, stormed his residence and stabbed him to death before his wife.

Status of case: Pending trial

Victim: A BJP worker, his affiliation was limited to attending party functions and canvassing votes during elections.

Suspects: 8 CPI(M) workers

M Vineesh, 25

Affiliation: BJP-RSS

Date of murder: September 3, 2016

Location: Thillankeri

The murder: Amid tension in the village following clashes between workers of the CPI(M) and BJP-RSS over a bomb attack on the vehicle of a local DYFI leader, Vineesh’s body was found with his leg cut off and serious wounds to the head on a mud path in Thillankeri at night.

Status of case: Pending trial

Victim: An RSS worker from the village of Valsan Thillankeri, senior leader and spokesperson of RSS in Kerala.

Suspects: 7 CPI(M) workers

K Mohanan, 52

Affiliation: CPI(M)

Date of murder: October 10, 2016

Location: Valankichal

The murder: Mohanan was hacked to death by masked men at a toddy shop in a busy market area in Valankichal near Anjarakkandy in the morning. His body had around 30-40 wounds inflicted by sharp weapons.

Status of case: Pending trial

Victim: A toddy shop worker and a popular political leader in the area with no previous criminal record, he was a branch secretary of the CPI(M).

Suspects: 16 BJP workers

C Remith, 20

Affiliation: BJP-RSS

Date of murder: October 10, 2016

Location: Dharmadam, Pinarayi

The murder: Two days after CPI(M)’s Mohanan was murdered, Remith was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of CPI(M) workers near a petrol pump in Pinarayi, the village of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Status of case: Under investigation

Victim: Remith’s father Uthaman was killed allegedly by CPI(M) workers in 2002. A BJP sympathiser, Remith was a driver who had recently purchased a truck.

Suspects: 8 CPI(M) workers

E Santhosh Kumar, 53

Affiliation: BJP-RSS

Date of murder: January 18, 2017

Location: Andaloor

The murder: Santhosh was hacked to death around 11 pm inside his home. His body had 21 wounds, mostly on the hands and legs, inflicted by sharp-edged weapons.

Status of case: Pending trial

Victim: A BJP worker, Santhosh was the party’s candidate in the previous panchayat elections.

Suspects: 8 CPI(M) workers

C Biju, 32

Affiliation: BJP-RSS

Date of murder: May 12, 2017

Location: Palakkod

The murder: The assailants, allegedly CPI(M) workers, hurled bombs at him and attacked him with swords at Palakkod bridge near Payyannur.

Status of case: Under investigation

Victim: An RSS office-bearer, Biju was killed after he was released on bail in connection with the murder of CPI(M)’s C V Dhanaraj in Karanthad 10 months earlier.

Suspects: 12 CPI(M) workers

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App