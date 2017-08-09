‘Stabbed’ by brother-in-law, saved by neighbours: Thrown from terrace, woman cheats death, with some help

Stabbed multiple times and thrown off a second-floor terrace, allegedly by her brother-in-law, a 25-year-old woman clung on to a cooler perched atop the terrace. (Representational Image) Stabbed multiple times and thrown off a second-floor terrace, allegedly by her brother-in-law, a 25-year-old woman clung on to a cooler perched atop the terrace. (Representational Image)

Stabbed multiple times and thrown off a second-floor terrace, allegedly by her brother-in-law, a 25-year-old woman clung on to a cooler perched atop the terrace, even as the accused kept assaulting her so she would fall. Bleeding profusely, she eventually lost her grip and fell, only to be rescued by two neighbours on the first floor, who caught her by the legs before she could hit the ground. Even as the woman lost consciousness, the two kept holding on to her till she was rescued. The accused, identified as Arvind, tried to flee the spot but was caught by the public and later handed over to police.

Following the incident, which took place at northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur on Sunday, police have registered a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and (attempt to rape). “The woman was discharged after she recovered from her injuries. Doctors said the nature of her injuries is not life threatening. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail,” a police officer said. Speaking to The Indian Express, the woman, who lives with her husband and a five-year-old daughter, alleged that the accused had tried to force himself on her in the past. On Sunday morning, he came to exact revenge for spurning his advances, she alleged.

“My husband, a driver, had gone to work. I was at home with my daughter when my brother-in-law started knocking on my door and refused to leave. I eventually opened to door to calm him down,” said the woman. She said that Arvind then bolted the door from inside and insisted on speaking to one of her relatives. As she turned her back towards him and called the relative, Arvind started raining punches on her, she said. “He managed to get hold of the kitchen knife and started stabbing me. I did not know he was out for revenge. He stabbed me six-eight times,” she said. Hearing her cries for help, neighbours ventured outside their homes and saw Arvind throw her off the terrace. Two men seeing the drama unfold strategically placed themselves near the window. “They caught her before she could hit the ground,” said an eyewitness.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App