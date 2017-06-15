Three policemen dismissed for protecting liquor mafia in Bihar

Image for representational purpose. Image for representational purpose.

Three policemen attached with the Beur police station here have been dismissed for allegedly shielding liquor mafia, police said today.

The three policemen who were dismissed by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Central Range, Patna, are Vishwambhar Prasad and Sunil Kumar, both Sub-Inspectors, and Shravan Kumar, an Assistant Sub-Inspector.

The DIG had issued dismissal orders yesterday on the recommendation of Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manu Maharaj, they said.

The issue of policemen’s involvement in protecting liquor mafia was probed by Superintendent of Police (West) who in its report found them guilty of the charge, DIG Rajesh Kumar said.

Earlier, on the basis of the SP (West) report, the three policemen were suspended and a departmental proceeding was initiated against them, he said.

DIG, Patna had yesterday also suspended Fatuha police station SHO Avinash Kumar in Patna for alleged dereliction of duty for not taking further action in a recovery of huge quantity of liquor during a raid on June 7.

Kumar has also been charged with ignoring orders of his superiors in several other cases of murders.

Ever since the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016 was enforced on April 5 last year, 15 police personnel, including these three officials, have been dismissed from the service for conniving with illegal liquor traders, they said.

