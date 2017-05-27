Six workers crushed to death in Andhra quarry

The accident occurred this afternoon when the workers were attending to their regular duties. ( PTI Photo/Representational image only) The accident occurred this afternoon when the workers were attending to their regular duties. ( PTI Photo/Representational image only)

Six workers were crushed to death under boulders following a landslide in a quarry at Phirangipuram in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Another worker was seriously injured in the incident and was taken to the Government General Hospital in Guntur, an official said.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, said Guntur District Collector Kona Sasidhar. The accident occurred this afternoon when the workers were attending to their regular duties. A landslide caused the boulders to roll over the workers, killing six persons and injuring another, he said.

Among the deceased, three workers belonged to Phirangipuram area, while the others hailed from Donabanda in Krishna district, the official said. Sasidhar, who visited the scene of the mishap, said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident and the mining department directed to verify if the quarry had a valid licence.

“We have retrieved five bodies so far and we are bringing in additional equipment to remove the debris and retrieve the sixth body,” the Collector said. He said all quarrying activity in Phirangipuram area was being temporarily suspended and the mining department has been asked to verify if the quarries had valid licences. “We will take stern action if there are any violations,” the collector warned.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the accident.

