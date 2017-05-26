Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests pharmacist on corruption charges

Latest News
A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him.

By: PTI | Chandigarh | Published:May 26, 2017 10:11 pm
corruption, Punjab Vigilance Bureau, anti corruption bureau, graft, birth certificate, corruption news, Indian express news, latest news The accused was caught red-handed by a vigilance team while accepting bribe.

A Pharmacist posted at the civil hospital in Ludhiana was arrested on Friday by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau sleuths for allegedly accepting a bribe. Som Chand Goyal was caught red-handed by a vigilance team while accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from Bhinder Singh for getting changes done in the birth certificate of his grandson, a Bureau spokesperson said.

He said the complainant approached the bureau and alleged that the accused was demanding bribe of Rs 7,000 from him. After verifying the facts, a vigilance bureau team laid a trap and arrested the accused, and also recovered the money from him in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him, the spokesperson said.

