Police fish out body of missing constable killed by colleague in Kashmir

Body of a policeman, who was allegedly killed by his colleague for sodomising him, was on Wednesday fished out from a river in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, ending nearly a month long search. The constable Sameer Ji Kumar’s body was fished out from Puhroo river near Hanjishat village in Handwara area on Wednesday afternoon, a police official said.

Kumar went missing during a trip to Kupwara district on May 14. According to some reports, he had committed suicide by jumping into Puhroo river under the influence of liquor over a failed relationship with a girl. But, on June 1, the police, based on the investigation of its special investigation team (SIT), claimed that Kumar was murdered by his colleague for sodomising him.

Kumar was killed by special police officer (SPO) Aijaz Ahmad after the constable resorted to an unnatural sexual act with him, deputy inspector general of police (DIG), central Kashmir range, Ghulam Hassan Bhat, told reporters in Srinagar. Ahmad confessed to his crime and said that during their visit to Pahalgam on May 14, Kumar had sodomised him and also threatened him that he will disclose it to their colleagues, he said.

The SPO told the SIT that they went to see Kumar’s uncle Dileep Kumar, who is a head constable, and left for Kupwara as the head constable was transferred there from Anantnag. They dropped Dileep at Kupwara and left for Srinagar. “When they reached Yunsu bridge in Handwara area of Kupwara, Ahmad stopped the car, picked up a stone and hit Kumar on the head with it. “The SPO then disposed off Kumar’s body in Puhroo rive near Kachri Kultoora,” the DIG had said.

After the initial statement of the SPO claiming that the constable had jumped into the river, police had pressed its divers and also sought help of the marine commandos but they failed to locate him. The body was finally fished out today. He said the body would be handed over to his relatives after completion of formalities.

