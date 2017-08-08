Man who ‘helped’ IS suspect procure passport gets bail

Mustafa’s lawyer, M S Khan, argued that nothing had been recovered from his client even after over 20 days of his arrest. (Representational Image) Mustafa’s lawyer, M S Khan, argued that nothing had been recovered from his client even after over 20 days of his arrest. (Representational Image)

A Delhi court has granted bail to an agent, who had allegedly helped IS suspect Shajahan V Kandy get a fake passport. Chennai-resident Mustafa, who was arrested on July 12, was released on Saturday after Investigating Officer Satish Rana told the court that he was not involved in any “terrorist activity”. “He further stated that no recovery has been effected from the present applicant (Mustafa),” according to the court records. The Delhi police’s special cell had booked Mustafa under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and for cheating. Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma granted him bail on the condition that he will surrender his passport and stay in Delhi.

Mustafa’s lawyer, M S Khan, argued that nothing had been recovered from his client even after over 20 days of his arrest. “His only role, even as per prosecution, was to help the accused Kandy in obtaining passport with fake identities,’’ he said. “…the agent is a newly-married man and his wife suffers from major medical problems,’’ he added. Khan argued that the UAPA Act was not applicable against Mustafa as he had not gone to Syria or Turkey. He added that nothing incriminating had been recovered from him.

Kandy was arrested on July 1 from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport upon his deportation from Turkey.

The police have claimed that he was trying to cross over to Syria on the fake passport. They added that Kandy was using encrypted messaging service, Telegram, which many IS operatives use. Shafiq, who helped him in allegedly procuring the passport, is yet to be arrested.

