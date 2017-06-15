Minor rape case: Delhi court acquits man as foetus’ DNA does not match

A man, accused of raping a minor girl who became pregnant, was acquitted by a Delhi court due to lack of medical and forensic evidence as his DNA did not match with that of the foetus. A man, accused of raping a minor girl who became pregnant, was acquitted by a Delhi court due to lack of medical and forensic evidence as his DNA did not match with that of the foetus.

Additional Sessions Judge Seema Maini also noted that the girl, was 17-year-old at the time of the incident in 2015, and her mother did not support the prosecution case and they deposed that she had established physical relations with a man other than the accused.

“The forensic science laboratory (FSL) result… gives the conclusion that the DNA of the accused does not match with that of the foetus in the womb of the prosecutrix, and that accused is not the father of the child/ foetus, which was in her womb.

“Hence, there is no medical or forensic evidence also brought forth to establish any sexual assault on prosecutrix by the accused,” the court said.

The girl denied in the court that she had ever identified the man as the culprit or that it was he who had established sexual relations with her twice and was responsible for her pregnancy.

The court said the allegations against the man could not be proved and the forensic report concluded that he was not the biological father of the foetus.

An FIR was lodged in July 2015 at Jahangir Puri police station in north west Delhi on girl’s complaint alleging that she came in contact with the man who claimed to be in love with her and wanted to marry her.

The girl alleged that on the pretext of marriage, the man established physical relations without her consent after which she became pregnant. When her mother came to know about her pregnancy, she lodged a complaint with the police.

During the trial, the man denied the allegations and claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case.

