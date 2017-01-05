Man commits suicide after dispute with wife

A 22-year-old man allegedly shot himself after a quarrel with his wife at Paldi village here, police said on Thursday. The body of the victim Sachin has been sent for post-mortem after he took the extreme step on Wednesday. Police have also seized the pistol which was used in committing the act.

Police said the man had been worried for quite some time due to the dispute with his wife. He had recently brought her back from her parents house where she had been living for the past three months.