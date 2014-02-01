Lajpat Nagar heist: Three people arrested for Rs 8 crore car robbery

Tuesday’s robbery, one of the biggest in the national capital in terms of money involved, was carried out in a matter of minutes.

Three persons were arrested for the daring broad-day light heist in which around Rs 8 crore had been looted in Lajpat Nagar area here on Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as Tinku, Praveen and Bhola. The trio was arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police.

“Three persons have been arrested while further raids are being conducted to nab their five accomplices. Recovery is being made from different parts of the National Capital,” a senior police officer said today.

Although police have not disclosed the location of their arrest, police sources said that the trio was arrested from south Delhi and other areas, adding that all accused are henchman.

Late on Friday night, police had detained six people, including close aides of Rajesh Kalra, and identified some of their other associates.

Police had said around five to six armed men intercepted a Honda City car near Lajpat Nagar Metro station and fled with the vehicle as well as cash worth Rs 7.69 crore.

The incident took place at 9:00 am, when Rakesh Kumar a businessman and manager of Kalra and his partner Rahul Ahuja, was going to Karol Bagh along with three employees, identified as driver Subodh, Rajesh and Baijnath.

Kumar and the other were travelling in Kalra’s car. Kumar had told police that they collected cash from Kalkaji and Greater Kailash to deposit it in two separate bank accounts in Karol Bagh.

