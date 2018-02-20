Karnataka Congress leader threatens to set govt office on fire in Bengaluru

Narayanaswamy is the close aide of Congress MLA Byrati Basavaraj. (Source: ANI photo) Narayanaswamy is the close aide of Congress MLA Byrati Basavaraj. (Source: ANI photo)

A Congress leader on Monday allegedly threw petrol inside a government office in Bengaluru and threatened to set it on fire, reported. Narayanaswamy, a close aide of Congress MLA Byrati Basavaraj, took the extreme step after an official rejected a ‘fake’ document submitted by him. The official had refused to provide a fake land document as per his demands, ANI said.

Local channels posted a video in which Naranswamy was seen sprinkling petrol from a bottle in the premises of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office at Horamavu area of the city.

According to reports, a police complaint has been filed against Narayanaswamy and the liquid is being tested to see if it was petrol.

Narayanawamy is also the block president of KR Puram in Bengaluru and Basavaraj is said to be a close aide of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

