  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Karnataka Congress leader threatens to set govt office on fire in Bengaluru

Karnataka Congress leader threatens to set govt office on fire in Bengaluru

Narayanaswamy, a close aide of Congress MLA Byrati Basavaraj, took the extreme step after an official rejected a 'fake' document submitted by him.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 20, 2018 8:04 pm
Karnataka Congress leader allegendly sprikles petrol in office in Bengaluru, threatens to set it on fire Narayanaswamy is the close aide of Congress MLA Byrati Basavaraj. (Source: ANI photo)

A Congress leader on Monday allegedly threw petrol inside a government office in Bengaluru and threatened to set it on fire, reported. Narayanaswamy, a close aide of Congress MLA Byrati Basavaraj, took the extreme step after an official rejected a ‘fake’ document submitted by him. The official had refused to provide a fake land document as per his demands, ANI said.

Local channels posted a video in which Naranswamy was seen sprinkling petrol from a bottle in the premises of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office at Horamavu area of the city.

According to reports, a police complaint has been filed against Narayanaswamy and the liquid is being tested to see if it was petrol.

Narayanawamy is also the block president of KR Puram in Bengaluru and Basavaraj is said to be a close aide of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. Asokan Andy
    Feb 20, 2018 at 8:36 pm
    Congress Corruption, nothing .. Vote them out, and save Karanataka
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Adda
    Feb 20: Latest News