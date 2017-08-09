Jammu & Kashmir: PDP MLA booked for ‘assaulting’ teacher

Ahmed has claimed that the lawmaker had asked his guards to shoot him. (Representational Image) Ahmed has claimed that the lawmaker had asked his guards to shoot him. (Representational Image)

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker has been booked along with his three security guards for allegedly assaulting a schoolteacher in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. According to sources, Ajaz Ahmed said in a police complaint that Qamar Hussain and his guards assaulted him on Monday over a parking dispute. Ahmed has said some residents intervened after hearing his screams and rescued him. He has said that they (the legislator and his guards) would have “otherwise killed him’’. Ahmed has claimed that the lawmaker had asked his guards to shoot him. Hussain denied the allegations. He said Ahmed had blocked a road by parking his vehicle in the middle of a bridge. Hussain claimed that Ahmed argued when asked to clear the way.

Police said Hussain and Ahmed knew each other. They added that Ahmed’s family is linked with BJP, which is PDP’s coalition partner in the state government. Sources said the two have lodged complaints against each other earlier too. Police were probing Ahmed’s complaint and promised action as per the law. No arrests had been made till Tuesday evening. Dr Abdul Salam, who examined Ahmed at in Rajouri Tuesday, said they referred him to a Jammu hospital after he complained of waist pain and abnormal noises in his ears. “Otherwise, he was out of danger.’’

