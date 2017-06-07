Gurugram gangrape: One accused arrested, SIT formed

The Gurgaon police released sketches of the accused, and appealed to the public for information. (Source: Times of India) The Gurgaon police released sketches of the accused, and appealed to the public for information. (Source: Times of India)

One person has been arrested by Gurugram Police on Wednesday in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 23-year-old woman in Manesar. Sketches of the three accused were released by the police on Tuesday. The woman was allegedly gangraped by three men in an autorickshaw on May 29 while her nine-month old daughter was thrown out on the road, leading to the child’s death. The incident took place when the woman left her house around midnight after an altercation with her husband and was on her way to her parents’ house in Khandsa. She took a shared autorickshaw which already had two passengers in it.

In her complaint, she said the three men started sexually assaulting her as soon as she sat in the auto. While the woman tried to resist their advances, her six-month old daughter started crying. The men threw the child out of the autorickshaw. The accused then took turns to rape the woman for four hours.

The woman also claims that she took the body of her infant daughter on the metro to Delhi after a local doctor near her house told her that the baby was dead. When the second consultation also confirmed the death, she again used the metro to reach MG station, where she narrated her ordeal to her husband and the Gurugram police.

“Her husband and the Gurgaon police received the victim from the MG Road metro station after she returned from hospital in Delhi. The police conducted a post-mortem of the infant,” Gurgaon police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar told PTI.

The police have also questioned at least 50 autorickshaw drivers and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to probe the matter. “Earlier, we had registered a case under relevant sections of murder, molestation and common intent against unknown persons after the woman refused to undergo medical examination. Now, she is alleging gang rape. We are investigating it further,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

