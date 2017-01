A 25-year-old farmer was shot at by a group of four men when he had gone to irrigate his fields at Shakerpur village here, police said on Thursday. The victim Jodh Singh was sent to hospital where he is said to be in a serious condition after the incident on Wednesday, Purqazi SHO B P Yadav said.

All four accused are absconding and a case has been registered against them.