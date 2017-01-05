Eight of family booked for assault

Eight members of a family including four women have been booked for allegedly beating up a man who married a girl from the family despite opposition, police said on Thursday. PSI MA Bamre of Rabodi police station told PTI that the eight have been charged under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) 149 (common intention) and 504 of the IPC but no arrest has been made in connection with the offence, which was registered last night.

According to police, victim Mahesh Padgaonkar, 40, who worked as a canteen supervisor in a college here wed a girl from the family of the accused who were opposed to this love marriage. On the night of January 2, he was on his way on a two-wheeler along with his wife to drop her to the hospital where she was working when the accused (four couples) spotted him enroute and started chasing him.

As his vehicle developed a snag, Mahesh stopped on the road. Meanwhile, the accused caught hold of him and attacked with lethal weapons leaving him severely injured, police said. He was later admitted to the Thane civil hospital.