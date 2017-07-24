Latest News
  • Demonetised notes worth Rs 18.60 lakh seized in Tuticorin

Demonetised notes worth Rs 18.60 lakh seized in Tuticorin

Police has seized banned notes worth Rs 18.60 lakh from Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu and a case has been lodged. The old Rs 500 and 1000 notes were demonetised in November last year and new Rs 500 and 2000 notes were introduced.

By: PTI | Tuticorin | Published:July 24, 2017 1:01 pm
demonetisation, old notes, India Demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1000 notes was announced by PM Modi in November last year. (File)
Related News

Demonetised currency notes with a face value of Rs 18.60 lakh were recovered from two persons at the old bus terminus area here on Monday, police said. We have seized old Rs 1,000 and 500 notes, they said adding two persons were arrested in this connection. A probe is on to ascertain the source of the money, police said.

The Centre had rendered the old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes illegal on November 8, 2016, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi
announced demonetization to crackdown on black money and put a lid on counterfeit notes that are usually used to fund terror.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 24: Latest News